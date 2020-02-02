Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nears triple-double once again
Zeller chipped in with 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss at San Antonio.
Zeller has two double-doubles in his last three outings, and he has also flirted with a triple-double in each of his last two appearances. He returned to the starting lineup seven games ago and while his numbers don't stand out -- 8.9 points and 6.6 boards per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field over that stretch -- his recent performances should be treated as an encouraging sign moving forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Teases triple-double in 24 minutes•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Turns in double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Enters starting lineup•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Hits six free throws Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unproductive in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.