Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nears triple-double once again

Zeller chipped in with 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss at San Antonio.

Zeller has two double-doubles in his last three outings, and he has also flirted with a triple-double in each of his last two appearances. He returned to the starting lineup seven games ago and while his numbers don't stand out -- 8.9 points and 6.6 boards per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field over that stretch -- his recent performances should be treated as an encouraging sign moving forward.