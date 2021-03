Zeller (hip) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against Detroit.

The big man missed the last four games before the break, but it looks like he's recovered from a bruised hip and could return to the starting lineup Thursday. Over his last 10 appearances, Zeller averaged 10.0 points, 6.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 23.0 minutes.