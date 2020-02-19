Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Not on injury report

Zeller is not listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Zeller was held out of last Wednesday's game against Minnesota for an undisclosed reason, but the fact that he's not on the injury report indicates that he'll be back in the mix Thursday night. Prior to that absence, Zeller had started the previous 11 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories