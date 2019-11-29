Hornets' Cody Zeller: Not playing Friday
Zeller (hip) won't play Friday in Detroit.
Zeller will miss his second game in a row with a bruised hip. Bismack Biyombo will presumably play an expanded role again in his absence. Zeller's status for Saturday's game in Milwaukee is not yet clear.
