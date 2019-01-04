Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out 4-to-6 weeks

Zeller (hand) underwent surgery on his right hand Thursday and is projected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks.

The Hornets will be without their starting center for at least the next month while Zeller rehabs from surgery, so Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should be in store for an uptick in playing time. Updates on Zeller's status should come to light as he inches towards a return to the court.