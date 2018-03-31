Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Saturday

Zeller (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Zeller will not be able to take the floor Saturday as he continues to nurse a knee injury. It was acknowledged earlier in the week that he could need several weeks of rest before the soreness and swelling dissipates, but the team will keep him listed as day-to-day for the time being. While Zeller is on the shelf, Willy Hernangomez should continue seeing reserve run at center behind starter Dwight Howard.