Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Saturday
Zeller has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Zeller was already considered doubtful heading into Saturday. This will mark Zeller's fourth straight game on the sidelines as he continues to battle knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Monday against the 76ers. In the meantime, Dwight Howard and Frank Kaminsky should continue to see the majority of minutes at center with Zeller sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...