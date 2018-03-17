Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Saturday

Zeller has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Zeller was already considered doubtful heading into Saturday. This will mark Zeller's fourth straight game on the sidelines as he continues to battle knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Monday against the 76ers. In the meantime, Dwight Howard and Frank Kaminsky should continue to see the majority of minutes at center with Zeller sidelined.