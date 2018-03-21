Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Wednesday

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Zeller will be missing a sixth straight game and with the team heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he pushes that streak to seven games with an absence on Thursday as well. That said, it will still be worth it to monitor his status ahead of Thursday's contest to make sure he's officially sitting out. With Zeller sidelined again, Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should see added minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.