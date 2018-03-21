Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out again Wednesday
Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Zeller will be missing a sixth straight game and with the team heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he pushes that streak to seven games with an absence on Thursday as well. That said, it will still be worth it to monitor his status ahead of Thursday's contest to make sure he's officially sitting out. With Zeller sidelined again, Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should see added minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...