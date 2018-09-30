Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out for rest Sunday
Zeller will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Celtics for rest.
The Hornets are simply trying to keep their veterans healthy ahead of the regular season. Joining Zeller on the sidelines will be Tony Parker and Marvin Williams. Look for the big man to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's exhibition with the Heat.
