Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Friday
Zeller is dealing with a bone bruise near his right knee and won't play in Friday's game against the Hawks.
Zeller came off the bench to play 23 minutes in the opener against the Pistons on Wednesday, but that role will likely be divided up between Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant on Friday. The severity of Zeller's injury remains unclear, although his next chance to return will be Monday against the Bucks.
