Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out indefinitely with torn meniscus
Zeller has been diagnosed with a torn medial meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely.
Zeller suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Warriors. It was originally being labeled a strain, but tests have revealed a more serious injury. Zeller's role has taken a hit this season with the arrival of Dwight Howard, who plays the same position as Zeller. But, he still has garnered 19.9 minutes per game, meaning the Hornets will have to significantly adjust their rotation. In Zeller's stead, more minutes will likely be given to the likes of Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant. Treveon Graham could see a bump in workload as well, though probably won't have much, if any, fantasy relevance. There is still no word on if Zeller will opt to get surgery, but that would certainly extend his already vague timetable for a return.
