Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Monday vs. Bucks

Zeller (knee) will sit out Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller will be missing a second straight game after also being held out of Friday's contest against the Hawks. He's reportedly dealing with a bone bruise and he hasn't been given any sort of timetable for a return, so continue to consider him day-to-day moving forward. With Zeller out once again, look for both Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant to pick up some additional run off the bench.

