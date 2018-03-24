Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Saturday

Zeller (knee) will remain out Saturday against the Mavs.

Zeller will miss an eighth straight game with a sore knee, and he's without a firm timetable to return. Expect Dwight Howard and Willy Hernangomez to again handle most of the minutes at center.

