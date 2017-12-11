Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out six weeks following knee surgery

Zeller underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee Tuesday and is expected to miss six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zeller is set to remain sidelined for roughly a month and a half, which would put a potential return at the end of January. That will ultimately depend on how the recovery process goes, so look for updates to provided along the way. With Zeller out for the foreseeable future, Dwight Howard should get the bulk of the center workload, while Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant also see added minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.