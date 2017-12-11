Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out six weeks following knee surgery
Zeller underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee Tuesday and is expected to miss six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Zeller is set to remain sidelined for roughly a month and a half, which would put a potential return at the end of January. That will ultimately depend on how the recovery process goes, so look for updates to provided along the way. With Zeller out for the foreseeable future, Dwight Howard should get the bulk of the center workload, while Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant also see added minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out indefinitely with torn meniscus•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Suffers knee strain Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Big minutes off bench Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Returns to lead team off bench with 16 points•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Set to return Sunday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Friday vs. Rockets•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...