Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Thursday vs. Hawks

Zeller (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Zeller was already considered doubtful for Thursday's contest, so this was the expected move all along. His next shot to play will come Saturday against the Knicks, though he'd likely need to put in some sort of practice beforehand in order to be given the go ahead for a return. Dwight Howard (34 minutes) and Frank Kaminsky (28 minutes) picked up the slack for Zeller on Tuesday and should do so again against the Hawks.