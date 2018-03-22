Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Thursday

Zeller (knee) is out for Thursday's contest against the Grizzlies.

Zeller will miss a seventh straight contest as he continues to deal with left knee soreness. With Dwight Howard (suspension) also sidelined, Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should see the bulk of the run at center.

