Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Zeller (knee) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Zeller was already given a doubtful designation coming into Tuesday, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be missing a second straight contest. He'll only have another couple of days off prior to Thursday's tilt with the Hawks, so it's unclear if the big man will be cleared for a return ahead of that contest either. Look for Dwight Howard and Frank Kaminsky to see expanded roles in the frontcourt in the meantime.