Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Wednesday, may be shut down
Zeller has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers and acknowledged that he could need several weeks of rest before the soreness and swelling in his left knee is no longer an issue, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller said he's still hopeful to play again this season, but that's looking increasingly unrealistic with the Hornets effectively out of the playoff race and the center having missed Charlotte's past nine games. The big man had initially been hopeful to return to the lineup over the weekend, but those plans were nixed after his knee swelled up again. Unless Zeller makes significant progress before Charlotte wraps up its regular season April 10, expect Willy Hernangomez to serve as the main backup to starting center Dwight Howard the rest of the way.
