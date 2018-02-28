Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Wednesday vs. Celtics
Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Zeller was forced from Tuesday's win over the Bulls with a sore left knee and was given a questionable designation following the game. It's the same knee that he had surgery on back in December, so the Hornets won't take any risks in the second night of a back-to-back set and will hold Zeller out. Dwight Howard (rib), who also suffered an injury in Tuesday's contest, has been cleared to play and should take on his typical role in the starting five. Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez should provide the reserve minutes at center behind Howard.
