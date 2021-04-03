Zeller totaled 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-97 win over the Pacers.

Zeller has put together a few perfect outings from the field, but prior to Friday the most attempts he's had in any of those performances was four. The veteran's seven made field goals was also the second highest total of the season -- he made eight on Feb. 1 but it took 15 attempts. Zeller will never have prolific production, but he is a high energy player that makes the most of his time on the floor.