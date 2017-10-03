Hornets' Cody Zeller: Plays 19 minutes off bench in exhibition opener
Zeller tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Celtics.
As expected, Zeller came off the bench in his preseason debut, as the Hornets are planning to go with Dwight Howard as the starting center to open the season. Zeller was still fairly effective in limited minutes, though Howard's addition continues to complicate Zeller's fantasy value. After averaging 27.8 minutes a season ago, Zeller will likely have trouble reaching that number despite being the first big off the bench.
