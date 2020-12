Zeller scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), to go with four rebounds, and a block in 23 minutes of Saturday's 120-117 preseason loss to Orlando.

Zeller played 23 minutes in Charlotte's final preseason tuneup, posting strong shooting percentages across the board. The veteran center may see his usage decrease this season as as PJ Washington is expected to see more time at the five this season.