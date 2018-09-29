Hornets' Cody Zeller: Plays well in preseason start
Zeller totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 18 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason victory over the Celtics.
Zeller did his chances of starting the season as the Hornets primary big man no harm Friday with a solid performance on both ends of the floor. He is going to be battling with Willy Hernangomez for the starting role and although he appears the favorite at this stage, It could end up being a timeshare which hurts both their values in the short term.
