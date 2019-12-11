Hornets' Cody Zeller: Posts double-double off bench
Zeller scored 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Wizards.
The double-double was his fifth of the season, but his first since Oct. 30. Zeller has looked comfortable since moving to the second unit in late November after recovering from a minor hip injury, averaging 12.0 points and 6.7 boards in 20.3 minutes a night while splitting time at center with Bismack Biyombo.
