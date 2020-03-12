Hornets' Cody Zeller: Posts double-double

Zeller posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 109-98 win at Miami.

Zeller missed three games between late February and early March, but he's looked consistent since returning to the starting lineup five games -- he has scored at least 10 points and/or grabbed at least five boards in every one of those contests. He should remain a starter moving forward.