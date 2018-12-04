Hornets' Cody Zeller: Practicing Tuesday

Zeller (ribs) participated in Tuesday's practice, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Pelicans after injuring his ribs in Friday's outing against Utah, but the big man already making a return to practice is an encouraging sign. Barring Zeller suffering any setbacks during practice, it looks like he's trending towards playing Wednesday in Minnesota.

