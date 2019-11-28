Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Probable for Friday

Zeller (hip) is probable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Zeller exited Monday's game with a left hip bruise that also forced him to miss Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Considering that he is listed as probable for the second consecutive game, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old make his return Friday.

