Hornets' Cody Zeller: Probable for Wednesday
Zeller (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Zeller wasn't able to finish Monday's game after suffering a left hip contusion, but the team expects him to be ready to roll come Wednesday. He's averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over his last seven matchups.
