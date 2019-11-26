Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Probable for Wednesday

Zeller (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Zeller wasn't able to finish Monday's game after suffering a left hip contusion, but the team expects him to be ready to roll come Wednesday. He's averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over his last seven matchups.

