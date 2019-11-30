Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Probable Saturday

Zeller (hip) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Zeller appears to be on track to return from a two-game absence due to a bruised hip. Pending an official confirmation from the team, if Zeller's given the green light, Bismack Biyombo will likely revert to his usual bench role.

More News
Our Latest Stories