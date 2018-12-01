Hornets' Cody Zeller: Probable Sunday vs. Pels
Zeller (ribs) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller injured his ribs during Friday's game against the Jazz and sat out the second half. There appears to be little concern about him missing Sunday's contest, however, and he should draw the start at center. In 23.5 minutes this season, Zeller is averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and is on pace for a career-high 2.0 assists.
