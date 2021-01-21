Zeller (hand) is probable to return Friday against the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Zeller broke his hand during the first game of the season, and after about a month of recovery, he'll likely be back in action Friday. The Hornets have started Bismack Biyombo in Zeller's absence, though the team often goes small with PJ Washington playing the five. It's not clear what sort of run Zeller will get moving forward, but he saw 23.1 minutes per game last year, and it seems unlikely he'll see minutes in the upper-20s with consistency.