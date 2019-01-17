Hornets' Cody Zeller: Progresses to on-court activities

Zeller (hand) has progressed to on-court activities, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Zeller remains unsure about how long he'll be sidelined, but his progression to on-court activities is encouraging. His initial timetable has him set to return sometime in early-to-mid February, and there's nothing to indicate that's changed.

More News
Our Latest Stories