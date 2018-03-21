Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Wednesday
Zeller (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller has missed the last five games with a knee injury, but coach Steve Clifford is hoping to get his veteran center into the rotation soon to get his rhythm back prior to the offseason. That said, the Hornets are heading into a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, so it seems likely Zeller will have to miss at least one of those contests. If Zeller is ultimately cleared, he'd cut into the workloads of Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky, with Hernangomez likely suffering the biggest drop in minutes.
