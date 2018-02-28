Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Wednesday's contest
Zeller (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller exited Tuesday's win over the Bulls due to swelling in his knee so he will likely be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) and Dwight Howard (rib) also suffered injuries during the game, which could leave the Hornets thin in the frontcourt Wednesday night. If Zeller is ruled out, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez would likely see increased minutes off the bench.
