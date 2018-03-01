Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable Friday vs. 76ers

Zeller (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Zeller was held out of Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a sore left knee and is now in danger of sitting out a second straight contest. He'll likely look to test the knee out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. In his absence Wednesday, it was Frank Kaminsky (25 minutes) and Willy Hernangomez (nine minutes) that helped picked up the reserve center minutes.