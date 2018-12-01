Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable to return
Zeller exited Friday's game against the Jazz with a left rib contusion and is questionable to return.
Zeller suffered the injury in the second quarter after logging seven minutes in the contest. If he's held out for the remainder of the game, look for Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky to an uptick in minutes at center.
