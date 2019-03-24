Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains out Sunday

Zeller (knee) won't play in Sunday's tilt against the Raptors.

Zeller is missing his seventh-straight game due to knee soreness. Look for Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky to continue seeing added minutes in Zeller's absence. Looking ahead, Zeller's next chance to play will be against the Spurs on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories