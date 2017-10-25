Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains out Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller suffered a bone bruise in his right knee during the first half of the season opener and continues to remain without any sort of timetable for a return. "It's in a spot where it doesn't hurt at all to stand or walk, or do normal activities," Zeller said regarding his knee. "But they said once I start cutting and playing, it will get it a little more sore". It sounds like Zeller is improving considering the lack of pain, but it will be a situation to monitor moving forward. Without Zeller, Frank Kaminsky should see a hefty workload off the bench once again after notching 34 and 33 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests without Zeller.