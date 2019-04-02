Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains out Wednesday
Zeller (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller is set to miss yet another matchup due to a knee injury. With a little over a week remaining in the regular season, there's certainly a chance he's officially shut down in the near future. Until that time, he'll be considered questionable for Friday's clash with Toronto.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...