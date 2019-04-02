Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains out Wednesday

Zeller (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller is set to miss yet another matchup due to a knee injury. With a little over a week remaining in the regular season, there's certainly a chance he's officially shut down in the near future. Until that time, he'll be considered questionable for Friday's clash with Toronto.

