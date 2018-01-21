Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains without timetable for return
Zeller (knee) has begun participating in individuals practice drills but has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 activity, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller is roughly six weeks removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was initially given a six-week recovery timeline, but it appears that the big man won't be able to suit up any time in the immediate future. Though he's been able to participate in a limited fashion at practice, Zeller will undoubtedly need to log a few full sessions before being cleared to return. There's currently no timetable for when that will be. In the meantime, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant will continue to handle the backup center duties.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out six weeks following knee surgery•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out indefinitely with torn meniscus•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Suffers knee strain Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Big minutes off bench Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Returns to lead team off bench with 16 points•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Set to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...