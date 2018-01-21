Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains without timetable for return

Zeller (knee) has begun participating in individuals practice drills but has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 activity, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller is roughly six weeks removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was initially given a six-week recovery timeline, but it appears that the big man won't be able to suit up any time in the immediate future. Though he's been able to participate in a limited fashion at practice, Zeller will undoubtedly need to log a few full sessions before being cleared to return. There's currently no timetable for when that will be. In the meantime, Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant will continue to handle the backup center duties.