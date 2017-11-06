Hornets' Cody Zeller: Returns to lead team off bench with 16 points

Zeller recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, and one blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Zeller wasted no time in his return from injury, making a case for minutes right away. Zeller's role has been somewhat in question as the Hornets brought in Dwight Howard and have been using Frank Kaminsky extensively in Zeller's absence. It will take some time for Zeller to wriggle his way back into the rotation. It's too soon to tell if Zeller can be a consistent fantasy presence, but he's certainly worth stashing after this impressive 2017 debut.