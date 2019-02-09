Hornets' Cody Zeller: Returns to starting five
Zeller will start Saturday against the Hawks.
Zeller has come off the bench in his first two games back from injury, averaging 7.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 1.5 steals/blocks. Coach James Borrego seemingly feels two games are enough to ease Zeller back in. He will presumably be the starter from here on out.
