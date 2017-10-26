Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Friday vs. Rockets
Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller will be missing his fourth straight game Friday, as he continues to work back from a bone bruise in his right knee. The Hornets haven't announced Zeller's return to practice yet either, so that will be his next step before being considered on the brink of a return. Zeller's next opportunity to take the court will be Sunday against the Magic, though in the meantime, Frank Kaminsky should continue to get extended run after putting together another strong effort of 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Remains out Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Out Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Plays 19 minutes off bench in exhibition opener•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Registers double-double Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Swipes season-high four steals•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season