Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Friday vs. Rockets

Zeller (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Zeller will be missing his fourth straight game Friday, as he continues to work back from a bone bruise in his right knee. The Hornets haven't announced Zeller's return to practice yet either, so that will be his next step before being considered on the brink of a return. Zeller's next opportunity to take the court will be Sunday against the Magic, though in the meantime, Frank Kaminsky should continue to get extended run after putting together another strong effort of 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday.