Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Monday
Zeller (knee) will not play Monday against the Sixers, NBA.com reports.
As expected, Zeller will remain out for a fifth consecutive game, and coach Steve Clifford told the media Monday morning that he'll again turn to Willy Hernangomez for minutes off the bench. Hernangomez played 13 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Knicks, finishing with nine points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal. Zeller, meanwhile, should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn.
