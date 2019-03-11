Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Monday

Zeller will not play Monday against the Rockets due to a sore left knee.

Zeller is battling a sore knee in the wake of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, and he'll be held out Monday, which leaves the Hornets shorthanded up front, as Marvin Williams (illness) is also out, while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) is doubtful. Expect Frank Kaminsky to take on a larger role Monday, with Willy Hernangomez potentially set for a minutes boost, as well.