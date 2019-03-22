Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Saturday
Zeller (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
This will be Zeller's sixth straight absence as he continues to deal with a sore left knee. Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky will continue see additional frontcourt minutes in Zeller's absence.
