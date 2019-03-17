Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Sunday

Zeller (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup with Miami, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Zeller is missing a third-consecutive game due to his knee injury, which comes as little surprise after he was initially listed as doubtful Sunday. Bismack Biyombo will figure to draw the start once again with Zeller out. Looking ahead, Zeller's next chance to play will be against the 76ers on Tuesday.