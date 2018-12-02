Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Sunday

Zeller (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Zeller was initially listed as probable, but seems to have suffered a setback that will keep him out. The severity of this setback is unknown, and he should be considered for their next game, Wednesday against the Timeberwolves. With Zeller out, Frank Kaminsky or Willy Hernangomez will likely draw the start.