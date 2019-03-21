Hornets' Cody Zeller: Ruled out Thursday
Zeller (knee) will not play Thursday against the Timberwolves.
As expected, Zeller will remain out for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse a sore knee. The Hornets have turned to a combination of Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky at center in Zeller's ongoing absence.
