Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 10 in double-OT loss
Zeller finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), seven boards, and two assists across 23 minutes Monday in the Hornets' 143-138 loss to the Hawks in double overtime.
Zeller got the start in the second consecutive game, but he saw fewer minutes than backup Bismack Biyombo. Still, he's been enjoying a relatively consistent role when on the court, having cleared 20 minutes in eight of his last nine games -- and helping fantasy owners in deeper leagues out with some points and boards in the process.
